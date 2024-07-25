4 Cardinals trade rumors we hope come true, 3 we hope don't happen
By Andrew Wang
We hope the Cardinals trade Dylan Carlson
Dylan Carlson has been just abysmal for the Cardinals this year. And, as other outfielders spurned from the organization like Tyler O'Neill, we wouldn't be surprised at all if the once highly touted prospect became an All-Star-caliber player for a different organization. But it's finally time. Carlson has no real spot on the roster, with the emergence of defensive wizard Michael Siani, and his overall futility at the plate.
At this point, Carlson will probably only net the Cardinals a package with an intriguing reliever and a lottery ticket prospect, similar to the one they received for O'Neill from the Red Sox in the offseason. That's totally fine, however, as they'll need to clear a roster spot for Tommy Edman's eventual return to the lineup, and Carlson needs a change of scenery quickly before he becomes a prime DFA candidate.
We hate to see Dylan Carlson's career in St. Louis end so unceremoniously, as the once top-30 prospect was once one of the most exciting young outfielders in all of baseball. However, they've once again let a talented young outfielder stay far too long, seeing his value dwindle to basically nothing. Letting Carlson continue to rot on the bench when he could earn a starting spot on a non-contending team and recouping some of the value he has left would be a tremendous mistake.
After seeing O'Neill get away and thrive in Boston, Mozeliak may be a bit gun-shy in trading another talented player, but with Carlson, it's more than time to move on. Come back to this when Carlson wins ALCS MVP for the Tigers next year. It wouldn't surprise me at all, and at this point, I'd be totally fine with it.