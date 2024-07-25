4 Cardinals trade rumors we hope come true, 3 we hope don't happen
By Andrew Wang
We hope the Cardinals trade for Nathan Eovaldi
If the Cardinals are looking for a true frontline starter to pair with Sonny Gray and lead them to Postseason success, Nathan Eovaldi is the perfect one for them without completely emptying the farm. Eovaldi led the Rangers to a World Series title last season, and he's the ideal balance of experience and talent if the Cardinals hope to make a deep run. While many were not expecting the Cardinals to shop in the same tier as Eovaldi at the deadline, he's been linked to St. Louis by many reputable sources.
If the Rangers will indeed sell at this year's trade deadline, the Cardinals could be the perfect match if they're willing to give up the right package. Eovaldi is likely to be one of the most expensive rentals on the market, and the Cardinals are not known to give up much prospect capital at the trade deadline. However, with an opportunity to acquire one of the most consistent starters in all of baseball and a fantastic Postseason track record, the Cardinals may have to pull the trigger on a deal.
In 17 starts this season, Eovaldi has recorded a 3.36 ERA through 99 innings. While he doesn't strike out as many batters as a frontline starter of his caliber usually does, he gets the ball on the ground at a solid rate and generates consistent chases while missing barrels. He's not the flashiest name on the market, but he's one of the best fits for St. Louis.