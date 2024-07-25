4 Cardinals trade rumors we hope come true, 3 we hope don't happen
By Andrew Wang
We hope the Cardinals don't stand pat at the deadline
When speaking to Cardinals bloggers and podcasters in June, John Mozeliak spoke quite aggressively on the Cardinals' needs and where they were hoping to add at the trade deadline. He wanted another starter, a bullpen arm, and a right-handed bat that can play center field. However, it looked like he was walking back on some of these comments, saying the Cardinals wouldn't be inclined to overpay on the trade market at the deadline.
Of course, overpaying for anything is bad and the Cardinals should avoid doing so at all costs, but it did seem less certain that they would make all the moves Mozeliak seemingly promised earlier in the season. With the trade market as uncertain as it has been, and the National League Wildcard standings a complete mess, it's possible many more teams will hold their assets or buy at the deadline rather than sell. It could create for a massive seller's market that St. Louis took advantage of last year, but obviously won't this year as they try to contend for a playoff spot.
While the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds have already made their intentions clear as sellers barring a winning streak right before the deadline, neither of those teams will be good trade partners for the division-rival Cardinals. Other fringy contenders may choose to hold their players for a Diamondbacks-esque run with the expanded playoffs introduced last season.
With a shortage of available players, the seller's market may indeed force the Cardinals to overpay if they want anything of quality at the deadline, forcing them to reconsider their decision to aggressively buy. With the current Wildcard standings, the Cardinals are by no means guaranteed a playoff spot, so will they give up significant prospect capital for the players they want? Maybe not. However, with the top of the National League also extremely weak, the Cardinals will need to find shrewd ways to improve their club with a real chance at contending for the NL pennant.