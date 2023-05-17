4 Cardinals trade candidates from teams falling out of contention
By Curt Bishop
Lance Lynn
Going back to the White Sox, there are several potential rotation options that could be had for the Cardinals. One of them is former Cardinal Lance Lynn.
He isn't off to a very good start this season, having gone 1-5 with a 7.51 ERA through his first eight starts. But he has a good track record. He finished with a 2.69 ERA in 2021 through 28 starts. Lynn regressed a little bit last season, posting a 3.99 ERA after coming back from a torn meniscus. But like Cease, the 35-year-old possesses a solid strikeout rate this season. Lynn's K-rate sits at roughly 27 percent.
Lynn also has great postseason experience from his time in St. Louis and could be trusted in a playoff game.