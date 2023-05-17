4 Cardinals trade candidates from teams falling out of contention
By Curt Bishop
Dylan Cease
Dylan Cease is somebody who Cardinals fans have theorized may be on the team's radar come the trade deadline. Unfortunately, the stats aren't great right now for the right-hander. After posting a 2.20 ERA last season, the 27-year-old has a 4.86 mark through his first nine starts.
However, Cease does possess some of the strikeout stuff that the Cardinals so desperately need. He owns a K-rate of just above 25 percent this season and posted a 30 percent K-rate in 2022. It's also worth noting that Cease got off to a slow start last season before kicking into gear.
His struggles could potentially lower his asking price at the trade deadline, in which case the Cardinals wouldn't have to give up too hefty of a load to get him. Still, he can give you innings coverage and possesses the strikeout stuff that the Cardinals really need in their rotation. He's also somebody who could more than likely be trusted to start Game 1 of a postseason series.