4 Cardinals players who lost their roster spot this offseason
With offseason acquisitions and signings, several players who were on the St. Louis Cardinals' 2023 roster may have lost their spots this year.
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a very active offseason. They've added three starting pitchers via free agency, they've traded and/or signed for two relievers, and they traded away an outfielder. These additions have created a roster crunch at the major league level, and players who previously saw time in the majors may have been booted from the roster for 2024.
The lineup will remain largely the same except for the trade of Tyler O'Neill, but the starting rotation has three new faces. Dakota Hudson was not tendered a contract, Adam Wainwright retired, and Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty were traded at the deadline. The bullpen also lost some players through trades at the Trade Deadline. The team's bench is also going to be vastly different, as Andrew Knizner and Juan Yepez were not tendered contracts at the deadline in November.
Fans have questioned these offseason moves, particularly signing BOTH Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson and the non-tender of Andrew Knizner, but John Mozeliak had a plan at the beginning of the offseason and it seems as though he's accomplished his goals.
While the offseason is still young, St. Louis appears to be pretty settled with their current roster. It is possible they sign or trade for one more reliever or a starting pitcher, but the roster is virtually set in stone at this point.
While it is plausible these four players make the MLB roster out of the gate, they'll have to have a strong showing in Spring Training.
Here are four Cardinals' players who lost a roster spot heading into the 2024 season.