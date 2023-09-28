4 Cardinals pitchers who were disappointments in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals' pitching has been woeful in 2023, and these four pitchers shoulder much of the blame.
Giovanny Gallegos
The trade of Luke Voit to the New York Yankees for Giovanny Gallegos and Chasen Shreve was originally judged as a steal for the Yankees as Voit went on to lead the league in home runs in 2020, but later reflections have shown the Cardinals to have gotten the better end of the deal, as Gallegos was the Cardinals' most consistent reliever from 2019 to 2022.
However, Gallegos has been far more hittable this season, with an ERA of 4.42, his highest since the 20.1 innings he pitched in his rookie year with the New York Yankees in 2017. Gallegos is in the bottom 5% of the league in hard-hit percentage at 46.2%, and he is in the 16th percentile in barrel percentage.
There is reason to believe Gallegos can bounce back in 2024, as his chase and whiff rates are still elite, and his walk rate has improved this season to an elite 5.2% of batters faced. He should return to his familiar role as a setup man next season, hopefully to better results.