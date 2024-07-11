4 Cardinals cruelly spurned from the All-Star Game in the past decade
2015: Kolten Wong
Despite leading the National League among home runs by a second baseman, with nine, and being tied for the league lead in RBIs and extra-base hits by time voting closed for the 2015 All-Star Game, Kolten Wong was not selected as a Cardinals representative. The team did send a National League-leading five players to the game, potentially causing Wong to be overlooked.
Wong was hitting a strong .280 and held a 115 wRC+, but it wasn't enough to sway voters from instead selecting DJ LeMahieu of the Colorado Rockies, who had posted a 96 wRC+ and only four home runs while ranking seventh among NL second basemen in OPS. However, LeMahieu's .311 batting average made him stand out in the eyes of many voters.
Wong would go on to have several strong seasons with the Cardinals, but he never managed to make it onto an All-Star roster. Now a free agent at age 33, Wong has experienced a sharp decline since 2022 and hit only .183 last year. He might have run out of opportunities at the major league level.
The All-Star Game, at least on the batting side, is generally more about the players whom the fans want to watch play than it is about merit. The Cardinals have had plenty of All-Stars in prior years, but it still stings to know that there could have been even more redbirds on the field.