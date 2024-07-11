4 Cardinals cruelly spurned from the All-Star Game in the past decade
2021: Tyler O'Neill
Tyler O'Neill's Cardinals tenure was one of maddening inconsistency and nagging injuries, but in 2021, he stayed healthy and put it all together. But while he finished the first half with a .275 average, a .546 slugging percentage, 15 home runs and a 133 wRC+, the All-Star Game proved elusive.
The plate wasn't the only place where O'Neill put up numbers. In left field, O'Neill recorded 11 defensive runs saved for the season and was four outs above average by the season's end. Yet instead of receiving an All-Star berth along with Nolan Arenado, Yadier Molina and Alex Reyes, he sat on the sidelines as the Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor made it in ahead of him, who owned a .452 slugging percentage and a 129 wRC+.
O'Neill finished the season with a .286 average and a .912 OPS, and he placed eighth in MVP voting. The Cardinals kept him on their roster for two more seasons, but he never came close to replicating those numbers again. Now with the Boston Red Sox, O'Neill has managed to produce when on the field. But health has always been the biggest obstacle for the outfielder, and it may prohibit him from ever reaching the heights he soared to in 2021.