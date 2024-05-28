4 Cardinal hitters who will get hot in the month of June
The baseball spirits of St. Louis are trending upward. After losing their third game of the series to the Brewers, not only were the Cardinals 0-6 against one of their division rivals, but they had also lost seven straight, sat at 15-24, and were nine games behind first place in the National League Central. Since their 4-3 victory on May 12th, the Cardinals have won eight of ten and moved to third place in the NL Central with a record of 24-26.
When the Cardinals lost their seventh straight game on May 11th, they ranked at or near the bottom in major offensive categories. According to FanGraphs, since the start of the Cardinals season on March 28th, the offense ranked 25th overall in wRC+ (84), 27th overall in on-base percentage (.295), and dead last overall in home runs (28). It is no secret why there were calls for Turner Ward’s dismissal as hitting coach.
Since May 12th, the offense has been one, if not the best in all of Major League Baseball, much to the delight of an exasperated and frustrated Cardinal fanbase. In the last two weeks, the St. Louis Cardinals rank 1st in average (.292), 1st in on-base percentage (.364), 2nd in wOBA at .359, and 2nd in wRC+ (136).
While the Cardinals will enter June, finishing a series against the best team in the majors, the Philadelphia Phillies, the month will feature multiple series against less-formidable foes. These opponents include a Houston Astros team trending upward, a four-game series at Busch Stadium against cellar-dweller Colorado, a three-game series against 24-28 Pittsburgh, and a trip to Miami to face the Marlins. The Redbirds finish June with a four-game series against last-place Cincinnati.
Sure, the Cubs present a formidable challenge when both teams meet at Wrigley, and the Giants and Braves will come to Busch Stadium, but June is a month where the Cardinals need to dominate the upcoming competition. Therefore, fans will watch these four batters turn up their offensive game in June to help the team.