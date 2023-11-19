4 blockbuster deals the Cardinals can make with the White Sox during their fire sale
New White Sox general manager Chris Getz has made it clear, on multiple occasions, that he's willing to trade anyone - a prime opportunity for the Cardinals.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals have a knack for taking advantage of organizations who decide to go into a rebuild and sell on their best players. The Chicago White Sox are their next opportunity to a blockbuster deal.
New White Sox general manager Chris Getz began the offseason saying he'd listen to offers on players, even openly saying he doesn't like his team. Well, after some reports suggested there were some untouchables on the White Sox, Getz made sure to let all of baseball know that was not the case.
"I've made it very clear that the White Sox are willing to listen in on any of our players." - Chris Getz, General Manager of the White Sox.
If we know anything about John Mozeliak and the rest of the Cardinals' front office, it's that they thrive in situations like this. The White Sox are ready to blow things up, which should give the Cardinals memories of deals with teams like the Rockies and Diamondbacks for Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt.
While the White Sox are not going to pawn off their best assets for cents on the dollar, it does sound like they are motivated to move on from a lot of their former core in order to usher in a new era of baseball. It's widely known that the last two years were not just disappointing seasons on the field for Chicago, but also featured a lot of internal issues as well. They could use a fresh start in many ways.
The Cardinals have been linked to the White Sox ace Dylan Cease for months now, so the fit here has become even more apparent. I put together some trade packages for Cease on the site recently. Outside of Cease, there are some other names the Cardinals could call about as well, and the potential for a blockbuster move between Chicago and St. Louis is there.
Let's take a look at four blockbuster moves I cooked up that the Cardinals could consider offering to the White Sox as they sell their assets.