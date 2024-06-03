4 big questions facing the Cardinals after 2 months of play
What's the deal with the outfielders?
The Cardinals haven't fielded a consistent set of outfielders in years. The last time they had an outfielder accumulate more than 6 fWAR, a figure that would constitute a great season, was 2021. Consequently, the other two primary outfielders, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson, exceeded 3 fWAR that same year. Prior to that year, Tommy Pham in 2017 was the last to exceed 4 fWAR in a season.
Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson, and Lars Nootbaar have all spent time on the injured list this year. Jordan Walker was demoted to AAA to fix his power stroke. Due to these absences, players like Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson have played more than initially expected. Burly has played well above projections, but there isn't much depth behind him.
Michael Siani and Victor Scott II were exceptional defensively, but both were essentially non-factors at the plate. While offensive output isn't necessary out of a team's center fielder, it is still welcome.
The Cardinals are in desperate need of an outfielder who can mash in the heart of a lineup. Dylan Carlson hasn't been able to reach his projected ceiling for whatever reason. Jordan Walker is a negative defender still with an inability to hit for power as a 22-year-old. Lars Nootbaar can't seem to stay healthy.
Whether the team finds a stud outfielder via trade (Luis Robert Jr. or Kyle Tucker) or their own players take that next step, an outfielder who can be a force on the offensive side of the game is a necessity to remain relevant in the National League.