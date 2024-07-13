4 best seasons for a closer in St. Louis Cardinals' history
Trevor Rosenthal - 2015
Trevor Rosenthal holds the franchise single-season record in saves at 48. He set that record in 2015, the same year the Cardinals won 100 games. Rosenthal pitched in 59 of the team's wins while recording a save in nearly half of them. He blew only three saves that year, and his 94.1% save percentage was the fourth-best in the National League in 2015.
Rosenthal finished the 2015 campaign with a 2.10 ERA, 2.42 FIP, 1.27 WHIP, and a 10.9 K's per nine ratio in 68.2 innings. He was voted to the National League All-Star team, and he finished 17th in voting for the National League Most Valuable Player that year. Rosenthal went more than one inning only seven times, so he doesn't hold a candle to Sutter's impressive output back in 1984.
As is the case with most closers, Rosenthal appeared in games while on one day or less of rest 19 times in 2015. He didn't fare overly well on zero days rest, but that's a tall ask of any pitcher. Rosenthal was most effective after two days off.
Batters slashed .238/.308/.312 against the Cardinals' closer that year. He struck out nearly 30% of the batters he faced while walking just 8.7% of them. Rosenthal's 48 saves in 2015 are tied for the 20th most in MLB history. The right-hander allowed only three home runs that year, and his 188 ERA+ was the best of his career by a long stretch.
Rosenthal still has an interest in pitching in the majors this year, and the folks over at the Dealin' the Cards podcast (formerly Noot News) have been pushing for a reunion with the 34-year-old pitcher.