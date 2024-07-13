4 best seasons for a closer in St. Louis Cardinals' history
Ryan Helsley has been nearly perfect as a closer for the St. Louis Cardinals this year. He had a stretch of 31 straight saves that was broken recently -- though that interruption didn't come without some chagrin from fans and reporters alike. He is leading Major League Baseball with 31 saves and less than one week until the All-Star Game. His 25 straight saves set a franchise record.
Stretched out over a full season, Helsley could surpass the illustrious 60-save season that hasn't been reached by a Cardinal closer in franchise history and hasn't been achieved since 2008 by Francisco Rodriguez when he saved 62 games. Ryan Helsley could make history for a closer if he continues at this pace.
Helsley could have the single-best season as a closer in franchise history should he remain healthy this year. This made me wonder what other closers were spectacular for one season in St. Louis Cardinals' history. The organization has had many All-Stars and Hall of Famers be formidable forces at the end of games. Players like Lee Smith, Jason Isringhausen, Todd Worrell, and Bruce Sutter top the list, two of whom are National Baseball Hall of Famers, and two are in the Cardinals' Hall of Fame.
Ryan Helsley is beginning to cement himself as one of the best closers in Cardinal history after just a few seasons in the majors. He is already tied for seventh in franchise history with 66 saves, and he's having his best season yet. Helsley holds a 2.41 ERA, 2.76 FIP, 1.17 WHIP, and he's striking out 10.3 batters per nine innings this year alone. His first-half showing has earned him an All-Star nod as well this year, making him one of three closers in franchise history with multiple All-Star appearances.
Should Helsley continue on this torrid pace, his 2024 campaign would immediately become the best in franchise history for a closer, and it would likely stand amongst the best in all of baseball. He has a long way to go to be known as one of the best closers in baseball, as players like Mariano Rivera, Dennis Eckersley, Trevor Hoffman, and Billy Wagner hold that title. However, Helsley's 2022 and 2024 seasons as the last man out of the 'pen are a great springboard for that discussion.
Plenty of other Cardinal closers have had stellar seasons. These three seasons by closers while playing for the Cardinals rank among the best in franchise history. These are not rankings; players are organized chronologically.