3 ways Nolan Gorman emerging as the Cardinals' third bat transforms their lineup
Nolan Gorman will be surrounded by high upside bats throughout the order
The beauty of Gorman emerging as a second base/DH option for the Cardinals is that the club has pieces at every other position in their lineup to field a high-upside supporting cast.
The corner infield spots have future Hall of Famers in their prime, they have one of the best-hitting catchers in the business, their middle infield (assuming Gorman DHs) has an on-base/power machine in Donovan and scrappy speed threat in Edman, and their outfield has five quality options that all have strong arguments to start on a contender.
The Cardinals have the pieces to support Gorman in their lineup. Right now, Donovan, Burleson, and Nootbaar represent great on-base threats with power at the top of the order with power. The bottom of the order can have a mix of dangerous hitters with O'Neill, Walker, Contreras, and Edman. Opposing pitching can't pitch around a guy like Gorman or risk allowing the rest of the lineup to break the game wide open.
So what does that mean? Gorman should keep getting quality chances to do damage throughout the year. For as much as teams would rather avoid pitching to a lefty masher like Gorman, the MVP duo and elite supporting cast give them little choice.
Gorman has the talent and unique skillset to transform this Cardinals' lineup if he keeps up his hot start, and I'm anticipating an All-Star-level season from Gorman in response to that.