3 unexpected moves the Cardinals could make this offseason
Three players that the Cardinals could go after that aren’t on the top of everyone’s list.
Hyun Jin Ryu - Age 36 - SP
This has Cardinals move written all over it. Someone fairly inexpensive. Someone who would probably sign a shorter contract, and at the end of it, the Cardinals should have some of our prospects turning into players.
Ryu is coming off of Tommy John surgery. He made it back in time to start eleven games. In those eleven games, his ERA was .346. His ERA was actually less than Nola’s this year. His hard-hit rate was less than it was in 2021 and 2022, as well as his strike-out percentage.
Ryu came in second in Cy Young voting in 2019 and third in 2020. Those two years he also got votes for MVP.
While he may not be the pitcher he was in 2019 and 2020, this might be a gamble the Cardinals would take if the contract was short enough.
Spotrac Market Value: 2 years, $16 million ($8 million AAV)
Cardinals Comp: They are paying Steven Matz $12.5 million per season.