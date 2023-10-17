3 unexpected moves the Cardinals could make this offseason
Three players that the Cardinals could go after that aren’t on the top of everyone’s list.
Josh Hader - Age 29 - Closer.
Hader has had over thirty saves in each of the last three years. He will be coming off a season in which he appeared in 61 games and saved 33 of them. In 56 innings he had 85 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.28. He has appeared in five all-star games.
The Cardinals bullpen ranked 28th in all of MLB this year. Part of that was the way they were used. Part of that was the players they had. Not knowing what the starting five will look like it makes sense to add another big arm to the pen. I would much rather see Hader as part of the relief corp than someone like Pallante. Or even another number four or five starter.
As an added bonus the Cardinal batters would not have to face him. The team batting average against him was .179 over the years. In 37 inning he struck out 63 Cardinals.
Spotrac Market value: 5 years/87Mil, 17Mil average.
Cardinals Comp: Miles Mikolas, 17 Mil.