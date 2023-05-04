3 under-the-radar players the St. Louis Cardinals should promote
Jake Walsh, RHP
The Cardinals just called up pitcher Guillermo Zuniga and sent down Zack Thompson so Thompson could be stretched out to join the Cardinals’ rotation in 2024. Another pitcher the Cardinals should consider promoting is Jake Walsh, who had a cup of coffee with the major league club last season. So far with Memphis this year, Walsh has thrown 9.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.
In exchange, Jake Woodford should be going south to Memphis. After a stellar Spring Training, Woodford hasn’t found the same success in the regular season, with a 5.72 ERA and 6.69 FIP. However, Adam Wainwright’s impending return, which will make Woodford expendable, will take up an extra roster spot, forcing the Cardinals to send down another pitcher if they want to call up Walsh.
be While JoJo Romero has been solid in his limited appearances in the major leagues this season, he would probably the Cardinals’ first choice to demote if they wanted to give Walsh a shot. More likely, Woodford will be optioned to make room for Wainwright, and the Cardinals will wait and see if Walsh can maintain this success in Memphis.
There’s no doubt that the Cardinals need some sort of shake-up, and given the success that Memphis has shown, it would be wise for the Cardinals to poach some talent from their farm beyond the obvious candidates.