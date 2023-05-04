3 under-the-radar players the St. Louis Cardinals should promote
3 of 4
Tres Barrera, C
Tres Barrera, a catcher the Cardinals signed in January, is having a strong season in Memphis, hitting .279 with four home runs. There were rumors during Spring Training that Barrera would compete with Andrew Knizner for the backup job, and while the incumbent Knizner retained the role, he has been one of the worst offensive players in the league, hitting .154 with a .368 OPS.
It’s hard to imagine Barrera performing worse than Knizner, and given that pitchers complimented Barrera’s work behind the plate in Spring Training, there’s no reason the Cardinals shouldn’t swap the two and see how Barrera handles the staff.