3 under-the-radar pitchers the Cardinals can target via trade
The Cardinals need three starters, two of which must be frontline guys. However, these under-the-radar pitchers could be potential trade targets this winter.
By Curt Bishop
The offseason is officially upon us, meaning we'll be seeing transactions happening very soon.
At this point, we all know what the Cardinals need to do, and that is add three starting pitchers from outside the organization. Two of them really need to be frontline guys. I'm talking about at least two of Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Jordan Montgomery.
Only then will the Cardinals have even a remote chance to compete with the best teams in the National League.
Here are three under-the-radar pitchers the Cardinals could trade for to supplement their frontline additions.
1. Bryce Miller
The Cardinals are lucky that the Mariners have so many pitching options to trade for. While I doubt Logan Gilbert will be moved, somebody like Bryce Miller might make sense as a No. 3 starter.
The 25-year-old showed some promise this year, going 8-7 with a 4.32 ERA in 25 starts. He averaged 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings as well, so he could bring some swing-and-miss to the Cardinals rotation.
If the price is right, the Cardinals should jump on the opportunity to pick up a starter via trade, and Miller would certainly be an excellent addition. He's also young and has several years of control left.
This means that the ceiling is high for somebody like Miller. He's already got experience pitching for a postseason-contending team in the Mariners, which is certainly a plus.
The Cardinals also talked with the Mariners at the deadline about pitching.