3 under-the-radar Cardinals players who will help the most in 2023
2. Nolan Gorman
The only reason that Nolan Gorman could be considered under the radar is because of the emergence of left-handed hitters Brendan Donovan and international superstar Lars Nootbaar.
Gorman was a top-100 prospect in the Cardinals organization and has since graduated to be an everyday big leaguer. He would be the starting second or third basemen on plenty of teams and would be on the Cardinals if not for the massive depth on the infield.
The 2018 first-round pick had a lackluster start to his major league career. He hit .226 last season with 14 home runs and 35 RBIs. However, if you combine his minor league totals with his time in St. Louis, he hit 30 home runs a year ago.
He came into spring training having reworked his swing, and he is having a good preseason for the Cardinals. Through 30 plate appearances, he has two home runs and five RBIs and is hitting .240.
Donovan looks like he has the starting second base spot locked up and with the new rules about shifting and his strong spring, the gold glover makes sense at second base to start the season.
Gorman can still slot into the designated hitter role against righties and have a massive impact on the team in 2023. With a full season under his belt, there is no reason why he couldn't eclipse 40 home runs this year. If that happens, look out.