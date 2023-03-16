3 under-the-radar Cardinals players who will help the most in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals have a very deep roster, and there will be plenty of opportunities for players to make an impact regardless of whether or not they make the opening day roster.
The team to beat in the National League over the past five seasons has been the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have had deep rosters and deep rotations that were highlighted by Clayton Kershaw and eventual All-Stars.
The 2023 version of the St. Louis Cardinals could mirror some of the most successful Dodger and Cardinal teams of recent seasons that have gone on to have deep playoff runs and win the World Series.
Although the biggest question mark on the team is the lack of a front-line starting pitcher, the depth of every position on the field deserves some attention and praise from general manager John Mozeliak.
There are three players in particular who Cardinals fans should keep an eye on this season that could have a huge impact on whether or not the team can make the deep playoff run that fans have been craving.