3 trade ideas for Cardinals pitcher Chris Stratton
Stratton is likely to be moved at the deadline, what kind of return could the Cardinals get for him?
Cardinals trade idea No. 2
Cardinals trade Jack Flaherty and Chris Stratton to the Orioles for Leandro Arias ( Orioles #26 prospect according to MLB.com) and Justin Armbruester ( Orioles #30 prospect according to MLB.com)
It was up in the air on if the Orioles were going to be buyers last season, but that won't be in question this time around. The Orioles were able to catch the Rays in the AL East and surpass them for first place in what is the best division in baseball. The Orioles' biggest need is starting pitching, adding a guy like Jack Flaherty would seem to be a perfect fit to fill a void that the Orioles will need to address if they want a deep playoff run.
Baltimore's bullpen has actually been solid, but it's a very inexperienced bullpen. Stratton would bring the experience of pitching in middle relief that Baltimore could welcome, having a veteran ready to pitch just about every day on a very young team could very likely be a nice compliment.
The Orioles farm system is loaded with potential stars, and a lot of them are starting to make their way to the big club. When it comes to Leandro Arias, an 18-year-old shortstop in rookie ball who is likely to be blocked with Gunnar Henderson at the big club, along with Jackson Holliday and other top middle infield prospects, he could easily be moved. Scouts are high on his overall hitting and base-running abilities as a switch hitter who just needs time to develop and mature.
Armbruester is a tall and strong right handed pitcher who just recently got promoted to Triple A Norfolk. He has shown an impressive pitch repertoire with an ability to throw strikes consistently, his ceiling is very high. He is still likely a year or two away from reaching the big leagues but Armbruester could be a pitcher the Cardinals would like to have as they try to revamp the pitching staff for the future, whether he is in the rotation or the bullpen.