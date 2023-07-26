3 trade deadline moves Cardinals can make that could be considered "buying"
Can the Cardinals be buyers and sellers at the same time?
By Curt Bishop
Cardinals "buying move No. 2) Trading for Lance Lynn
It's easy to understand why people would be skeptical about the Cardinals trading for Lance Lynn. The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.18 in his 20 starts, and it's fair to say that the Cardinals need better pitchers than him.
That is all true, but it doesn't mean Lynn should be completely off the radar. He possesses some of that coveted strikeout stuff despite his struggles and does have the eighth-highest strikeout rate in the majors. He also is a cheaper option if the Cardinals don't want to give up too much, and he has a club option for 2024. His strikeout-to-walk ratio has gone from 2.8 to 4.4 since he struck out 16 batters against the Mariners, so he is making some strides.
In addition, fans will need to accept that controllable top-level pitching may not be available to the Cardinals at this year's deadline. I'm not suggesting that John Mozeliak should do a dumpster dive, and if they can do better, they should try to.
But Lynn was one of three starters Derrick Goold reported the team had interest in. He is an experienced veteran with ties to the organization and valuable postseason experience, which could be beneficial to the Cardinals next season.