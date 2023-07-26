3 trade deadline moves Cardinals can make that could be considered "buying"
Can the Cardinals be buyers and sellers at the same time?
By Curt Bishop
Cardinals "buying move No. 1) Trading For Logan Gilbert
Logan Gilbert appears to be a fit for the Cardinals. Jon Morosi had reported earlier this month that the Cardinals had spoken to the Mariners about acquiring pitching for some position players. Derrick Goold also reported that Gilbert was of interest to St. Louis. Keep in mind, however, that in order to get talent, you have to give up talent, and it will likely take a serious haul to land Gilbert. But that doesn't mean the Cardinals shouldn't try.
It's going to likely take somebody like Brendan Donovan or Nolan Gorman, or even both of them if the Cards want the 26-year-old right-hander. The Mariners are in desperate need of some offense. Gilbert possesses some of the swing-and-miss stuff that the Cardinals have been in dire need of for years now.
It's been well documented that the Cardinals have way too many outfielders on their roster. This is where somebody like Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson, Tyler O'Neill, or Alec Burleson could come into play. My guess is that it would take at least one of those four and one of Donovan or Gorman to land Gilbert, but it's worth the risk. Gilbert has ace potential and at the very least could slot in as a No. 2 starter