3 trade deadline moves Cardinals can make that could be considered "buying"
Can the Cardinals be buyers and sellers at the same time?
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals are set to be true deadline sellers for the first time since John Mozeliak began his tenure as general manager and later president of baseball operations. We can expect pitchers such as Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, and Jordan Hicks to be traded. But even with the Cardinals well out of contention, they are targeting controllable young starters and hope to get some back in trades.
But there are ways the Cardinals can also incorporate some buying into their trade deadline strategy this year. There are plenty of pitchers with team control out on the open market who could be had if the Cardinals desire to add a proven arm or two. While Cardinals fans have really been clamoring for the team to make a trade for Dylan Cease, it appears unlikely that the White Sox will be willing to move him.
But Cease isn't the only controllable arm the Cardinals could potentially target. It really depends on if they are going to target high-end pitchers or prospects. The goal is to acquire Major League-ready talent, or pitchers that are close to being Major League-ready. Teams like the Dodgers have a slew of young arms that the Cardinals could target at this year's deadline.
We're now just a week away, and things are about to get interesting. The market will be heating up soon. Here are a few moves the Cardinals can make that could potentially be considered "buying" as they begin to retool their pitching staff for the 2024 season.