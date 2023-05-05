3 thoughts after Cardinals get swept by the Angels
Can the Cardinals break out of this disasterous start?
As this 10-22 start shows, anything is possible. The Cardinals can turn things around.
Lars Nootbaar was 4-for-5 on Wednesday. Willson Contreras knocked a double to right field in the first inning, scoring Nolan Gorman and Nolan Arenado. Down 11-1 in the fourth inning, Tommy Edman hit a home run to right field, scoring Contreras and Dylan Carlson. And in the sixth inning, Paul Goldschmidt hit a double to right field, scoring Edman and Nootbaar.
It's a plus that they don't give up. It will be incredible when the whole line-up can accomplish what we've all expected. It's good that Goldschmidt, Contreras, Edman, and Carlson have come out of their slumps. Getting Arenado to start hitting again, along with Tyler O'Neill, will be amazing.
Adam Wainwright is returning to the team this weekend. While it will be nice to see him debut in his final season, he's seen struggles in his comeback from a groin strain. It will take more than Wainwright's presence to turn the ship for the Cardinals' pitching staff, though.
The main concern for multiple seasons has been to get a couple of top-tier starting pitchers and some relief help. While they have gotten some help at the trade deadlines, the hope going into the offseason has been to get that help. To increase that payroll. To take a chance.
It's not happened. And one can gather it won't happen under current management. It would be shocking to see it, anyway.
It makes a fan curious to see what John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, expects fans to be patient for exactly. It's hard to be patient with a team with such high expectations to start the season, only to see them have such a lousy start.
The Cardinals could get back on track this weekend as the Tigers come to town. Jordan Montgomery starts Friday with Wainwright making his comeback on Saturday.