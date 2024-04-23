3 things we've learned about the Cardinals so far, 3 we're still unsure of
Unsure: Oli Marmol
At 10-13, is Marmol's unraveling as Cardinals manager coming?
He hasn't publicly criticized a player yet, which is a great thing. But as the Cardinals' frustrations continue to mount, the more you fear he will do or say something to cause unnecessary drama to get the team going. Waiting for it to happen is almost cringe-inducing. The players have to be curious to see if it comes. That can't be a good environment, which may explain why they play with such frustration. The players need an environment where they don't have to worry about their manager going on a tirade.
It will be curious to see if Mozeliak and, more importantly, the DeWitt family tolerate this as we get deeper into the season. Mediocrity shouldn't be rewarded. Neither should a negative environment.
Unsure: Yadier Molina
Where is Yadier Molina? When he became Mozeliak's special assistant, it was reported that he would be present during Spring Training and regularly seen in uniform this season in the dugout.
This has not happened—yet, anyway. He's most likely attending to family matters and his teams in Puerto Rico. It would be nice to know when he will officially be ready for his return to the Cardinals.
When he does come around, it will be interesting to see if he can revive the aura in the Cardinals clubhouse.