3 things we've learned about the Cardinals so far, 3 we're still unsure of
With a record of 10-13, the St. Louis Cardinals aren't off to the start fans hoped for. It isn't easy right now after a 2023 season that ended with a 71-91 record, but Cardinal fans can see some positives over where we saw the team.
What are some things Cardinals fans have learned so far about their team, and what are some things fans are still unsure of almost a month into this season?
Learned: Pitching additions are good, but not enough
The additions of Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson have been good, but combined with the existing starters Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz, it just doesn't seem to be enough to help the team get out of a rut they still find themselves in.
The pitchers are doing their jobs, and the defense is doing their best behind them. However, management's little decisions - such as when to remove a pitcher or to keep going with them - are having the biggest drag on the pitching staff. Manager Oli Marmol and pitching coach Dusty Blake have yet to figure out those little things and trust them. Thankfully, the starting pitchers are able to go deeper into games this season, and the bullpen isn't getting overused.
Learned: Veteran additions aren't what has been advertised
Several individuals were brought in to add a splash of veteran leadership to the club. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Oli Marmol agreed that adding veterans would help them. Goldschmidt and Arenado aren't vocal leaders; they lead more by example. They believed that having Matt Carpenter and Brandon Crawford would add some vocal veteran leadership to help the talented youngsters on the team. These two also appear to be more quiet leaders, too. It's hard to see if they are vocally bringing anything to the clubhouse.
It was good to see Goldschmidt talk with the media after his breakout game Monday in which he had a game tying home run. He also praised teammates Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman, who had a walk off home run Monday.
Lance Lynn has been an excellent addition to the starting rotation. He is grizzled and vocal. Lynn seems to be what Mikolas wants to be, but he isn't pulling off the tone appropriately. But like the rest of the staff, they are their own man. It will be interesting to see if they click as a rotation unit as the season progresses.