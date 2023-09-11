3 things to look forward to as the Cardinals face the Orioles
By Curt Bishop
4 of 4
Willson Contreras staying hot
The Cardinals took care of business in Cincinnati, with the exception of the final game. I was quite shocked that Willson Contreras was not in the lineup on Sunday.
But he's swinging a hot bat lately. The 31-year-old is hitting .296 in his last seven games while reaching base at a .367 clip and slugging .778. He homered on Friday night and again on Saturday as he helped guide the Cardinals to two important wins.
Seeing Contreras heat up is encouraging, and if he remains hot, then the Cardinals will be that much tougher against contending ballclubs as they look to spoil their competitors' postseason hopes. He's one homer away from 20 on the season and has bumped his batting average up to .256.