3 things to look forward to as the Cardinals face the Orioles
By Curt Bishop
Adam Wainwright's chase for 200 wins
As each day passes, it's looking less and less likely that Adam Wainwright will reach 200 wins, especially after a rocky start against the Braves inflated his ERA to 8.19 on the year. However, there is still a chance for the veteran righty and two-time World Series champion to make some history and add to his impressive resume.
The 42-year-old allowed six runs over 5.2 innings against the team that drafted him. Now, he'll face another offensive juggernaut in the Orioles. But he has at least shown some glimmers of hope this season. His start against the Padres was his best of the year.
Wainwright will start Tuesday night against Baltimore's ace John Means, who is returning from a long stint on the injured list after Tommy John surgery, something Wainwright has experience with himself.
But he'll take the mound with the same intensity he always does and will look to deliver a win for the Cardinals at Camden Yards.