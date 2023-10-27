3 things the Cardinals can learn from the Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made an unexpected run to the World Series. What can the St. Louis Cardinals learn from them?
Consistency in Management
Torey Lovullo has been the manager of the Diamondbacks since 2017. He has a 495-537 record in 7 seasons for a winning percentage of .480. 2023 is only the second year that he has brought his Diamondbacks squad to the playoffs. In 2017, they beat the Rockies in the lone wild Card game only to lose to the Dodgers, the eventual National League champions.
Lovullo played a few seasons in the major leagues, but his career was short-lived. He then managed a few seasons in the minors and was named the manager of the year in 2004 and 2005. Lovullo was the bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox in the early 2010s; after various stints coaching in minor roles, Lovullo was hired as the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the late fall of 2016.
In his first season at the helm, Lovullo had a 93-69 record and placed second in the National League West. He made it past the Wild Card round but then lost to the Dodgers in the NLDS. Since then, Lovullo has seen little success in Phoenix. 2021 was the bottom of the hill for Torey, as the Diamondbacks finished with a 52-110 record. In 2022, they bounced back slightly to 74 wins. This year, they had an 84-78 record. They made the playoffs with the 6th seed.
Lovullo is great at managing the clubhouse. He is able to keep spirits high, give players a chip on their shoulders, and manages his pitching staff very well. Derrick Hall, the Diamondbacks' President since 2006, trusted Torey Luvollo despite many seasons without a playoff appearance. This consistency allowed players to become familiar with their fearless leader. Allowing a manager to work through bad seasons breeds comfort between a manager and his players.
Even though Marmol had a bad season in 2023, that is no reason to fire him. He deserves the chance to show his worth in St. Louis and establish his coaching staff and coaching methodology. The Cardinals should continue to give Marmol chances to improve the roster and the team's record despite a less-than-ideal 2023 season.