3 teams the Cardinals could trade with for pitching this offseason
The Cardinals are in desperate need of pitching. These three teams may have what they are looking for.
By Curt Bishop
3. Los Angeles Dodgers
You might be surprised to see the Dodgers on this list, and I can certainly understand why.
Why would the Cardinals try and make a trade with the Dodgers, when both teams are trying to contend? Hear me out on this one.
Recently, a report surfaced from Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, who revealed that the Dodgers might be interested in trading some of their young pitching prospects to add some offense. He suggested that they could call the Cardinals about Nolan Arenado.
I don't think an Arenado trade is happening, and I personally think it's a terrible idea for the Cardinals to trade him. But that doesn't mean a trade can't take place that would benefit both teams.
We know the Cardinals are desperate for pitching of any kind. Perhaps somebody like Emmet Sheehan could be had.
He is somebody that the Cardinals could almost certainly pencil into their rotation for next year, and he's got the potential to be a middle to back-end starter in the future.
The Cardinals could potentially look to deal one of their young bats such as Tommy Edman, Brendan Donovan, or even Nolan Gorman to get a deal done. It may seem kind of lopsided for just one pitcher, but who's to say the Cardinals would just get one guy?
Perhaps the Dodgers could throw in somebody like Gavin Stone, Michael Grove, or Ryan Pepiot in addition. The Cardinals must consider bold action in order to get the pitching help that they need, and the Dodgers may have some options that could benefit them.
It does not change the fact, however, that the Cardinals do need at least two frontline starters.