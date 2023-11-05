3 teams the Cardinals could trade with for pitching this offseason
The Cardinals are in desperate need of pitching. These three teams may have what they are looking for.
By Curt Bishop
For the Cardinals, the offseason can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the nightmare that was the 2023 season is now behind us.
But as the offseason approaches, Cardinals fans can only hope that some change is coming.
It's obvious that the Cardinals need pitching for both their rotation and bullpen. The rotation will likely take precedence, as the Cards only have two starters under contract for 2024 and 2025, those being Steven Matz and Miles Mikolas.
Three starters are needed from outside the organization. That could come via trade or free agency. In my view, the bulk of it needs to come in free agency. The Cardinals have the money to spend, and it's time they flexed that payroll muscle and put an end to the half-measures.
But some of it will likely need to be done via trade, and there are several teams whom the Cardinals could look to if they want to trade for a starting pitcher or two.
Here are a few teams the Cardinals could do business with this winter.
1. Seattle Mariners
The Mariners are a team that the Cardinals have been linked to at various points this year.
We know that for a while, the Cardinals have been interested in Logan Gilbert. Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo are also some potential options for St. Louis.
Landing Gilbert will certainly be a tall task, making Woo and Miller less costly targets. But the Cardinals have the pieces to pull off a trade for him or one of Seattle's other young arms. The priority should be pitching, as John Mozeliak stated it would be.