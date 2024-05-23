3 takeaways from the Cardinals series against the Orioles
3. Masyn Winn can be a cornerstone player for the organization.
While this may be a silly statement for the organization's top prospect and a top 50 prospect in all of baseball, Winn's tools were on full display in this series.
Masyn Winn's glove has always been advanced for the level. He has a cannon for an arm, and it's likely he sets plenty of Statcast records in his time. Winn made a diving snag to his right on Tuesday night and then threw a missile across the field to get Colton Cowser out at first. Cowser has an average sprint speed in the 73rd percentile of the league, so he's no slouch on the basepaths.
Where Winn has truly surprised most of his critics has been on the offensive side of the game. He has a .291/.347/.403 slash line for a 115 wRC+ this year. Each of those figures has been better than what was expected of him.
During the series against Baltimore, Winn went 5-11 with 3 RBIs, 3 runs scored, and a home run. He didn't walk once, but he also didn't strike out. His offensive abilities were on full display throughout the series.
Masyn Winn isn't on national radars for Rookie of the Year voting. He absolutely needs to be after this week's series against the Baltimore Orioles. He has been the most consistent player for the Cardinals on both sides of the ball, and he's done nothing but improve his game each series. While the errors are starting to pile up for the young ballplayer, most fans and coaches would take the highlight-reel throws he has with the occasional error or two.