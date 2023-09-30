3 takeaways from the Cardinals' final series with the Brewers
By Curt Bishop
Cardinals reach new low
Unfortunately, the Cardinals hit a new low during this series, which is something they've done a lot of this season. They secured a last-place finish for the first time since 1990 with Wednesday's 3-2 loss, but that wasn't even the end of it.
Thursday's shutout loss also ensured that for the first time since 1990, they will finish with 90 or more losses. Even the 2007 season wasn't this bad. But the Cardinals now have 90 losses and could secure their worst season since 1978.
That year, St. Louis went 69-93. A Reds sweep would make the Cardinals tie that mark, and it would also be the polar opposite of last season, a year in which they finished 93-69.