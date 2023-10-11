3 takeaways from the Cardinals' dreadful 2023 season
By Curt Bishop
Farewell to Waino
We'll end on a more positive note here. While it certainly sucks to see Adam Wainwright retire after so many years, it's hard to not be moved by his pregame ceremony on Sunday.
The celebration of Wainwright's career was truly beautiful, and it was also great to see Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina surprise him. Chris Carpenter was also there, as were Scott Rolen, Kyle McClellan, Braden Looper, Jaime Garcia, and others.
Having been there myself, I can attest to how touching the ceremony was. It was nice to hear snippets of Waino's music that was played the night before at his postgame concert. It was also cool to see him get one last at-bat, at the behest of Molina and the fans of course.
Wainwright also finally reached the 200-win milestone, forever cementing his place in Cardinals history. So while it was a very disappointing season, it was nice to see Wainwright accomplish this historic feat and end his career on a good note.