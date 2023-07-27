3 standout Cardinal performers from their series win over the Diamondbacks
The Cardinals took two of three from the D-backs in spectacular fashion
Nolan Gorman
Gorman grew up in the Phoenix area and had his parents in attendance Wednesday. It was also his mother's birthday. She got quite a present from her son.
Gorman homered in the second inning off Zac Gallen. The fly ball to the right center traveled 437 feet over the swimming pool at 108.2 mph. In the eighth inning, Gorman knocked his 22nd home run of the season on a fly to center field. The blast traveled 432 feet at 104.5 mph, scoring Tyler O'Neill.
It was good to see the Cardinals win the series over the Diamondbacks on the road. The Cards head back to St. Louis for a four-game set with their NL Central rivals, the Chicago Cubs starting Thursday.
With the trade deadline on Aug. 1, this could be an even more exciting weekend series against the Cubs than usual.