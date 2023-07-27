3 standout Cardinal performers from their series win over the Diamondbacks

Nolan Gorman on why his two homers were extra special today: "It's awesome. And especially, because it's my mom's birthday. I did it for her. I was able to get two for her so that's pretty cool." #STLCards



