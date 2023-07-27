3 standout Cardinal performers from their series win over the Diamondbacks
The Cardinals took two of three from the D-backs in spectacular fashion
Tyler O'Neill
O'Neill is just trying to stay healthy and available for the Cardinals. He did just that this series.
Down 6-5 going into the ninth inning Monday, Paul DeJong got things started with a single to right field. Taylor Motter struck out swinging. Willson Contreras then walked. Brendan Donovan then singled to left field to load the bases.
Paul Goldschmidt then singled on a liner to left field, scoring DeJong. Nolan Arenado then struck out. Lars Nootbaar walked, allowing Contreras to score from third.
With the bases load, Tyler O'Neill knocked a double on a sharp line drive to left field, scoring Donovan, Goldschmidt, and Nootbaar to secure the victory for the Cardinals.
It was great to see O'Neill healthy and comfortable, and contributing in such a big way.