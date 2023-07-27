3 standout Cardinal performers from their series win over the Diamondbacks
The Cardinals took two of three from the D-backs in spectacular fashion
Paul Goldschmidt
When he returns to Chase Field in Phoenix, Paul Goldschmidt always seems to shine. This series was no exception from the reigning MVP.
In the first inning of Monday's game, Goldschmidt knocked his 17th home run of the season on a fly to center field. The home run traveled 444 feet at 107.3 mph. As Cardinals broadcaster Chip Carey noted, it was a mammoth blast.
On Wednesday's seventh inning, Goldschmidt hit his 18th home run of the season on a fly to left field, scoring Andrew Knizner. The home run traveled 417 feet at 105.1 mph.