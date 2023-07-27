3 standout Cardinal performers from their series win over the Diamondbacks
The Cardinals took two of three from the D-backs in spectacular fashion
The St. Louis Cardinals left Arizona with a series win over the Diamondbacks. The series win was complete with two complete team efforts sealing the victories.
It wasn't pretty, but the Cardinals came out on top, and that's what matters. The Cardinals won Monday 10-6, lost Tuesday 3-1, and won Wednesday 11-7.
Adam Wainwright got the no-decision in his surprise start Monday. He went five innings, giving up four hits, two walks, and two runs. He was able to strike out three batters. Chris Stratton pitched two-thirds of an inning of relief, giving up two hits, two walks, and two earned runs, including a home run to Christian Walker. He struck out two batters.
Jojo Romero pitched an inning and gave up two hits and two runs.
Giovanny Gallegos earned his second win of the season, pitching 1.1 innings, giving up two hits but striking out one batter. Jordan Hicks closed out the game pitching the ninth inning. He gave up a hit, a walk, and stuck out one batter.
The Cardinals had a huge game offensively, as Brendan Donovan was three-for-five with two runs. Nolan Arenado was one-for-five with his 22nd home run of the season. Lars Nootbaar was one-for-two with two runs scored. Performances from Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill will be discussed next.
On Tuesday, Steven Matz pitched six solid innings giving up five hits and walking one batter. Matz struck out six batters. Jojo Romero, however, earned the loss and a blown save for the Cardinals in his one inning of work. He gave up two hits and two earned runs. Chris Stratton pitched the eighth inning, giving up one hit, one walk, and an earned run. He did strike out two batters.
The Cardinals got their lone run in the third inning. Arenado struck out and as the ball got away, it allowed runners to move up, and Brendan Donovan stole home.
On Wednesday, Jack Flaherty struggled through his five innings of work, giving up eight hits, two walks, and three earned runs, including a home run to Emmanuel Rivera. Flaherty struck out four batters. Andre Pallante earned his third win of the season as he pitched 1.1 innings, giving up two hits, one walk, and one earned run. He struck out one batter.
Giovanny Gallegos pitched two-thirds of an inning, striking out a batter. Andrew Suarez made his Cardinals debut pitching the final two innings, giving up five hits, and three runs, including a home run to Christian Walker. He did strike out two batters.
In addition to some scoring that will be mentioned next, the Cardinals got a home run from Lars Nootbaar. This was his eighth home run of the season. The homer traveled 422 feet at 104.7 mph. Andrew Knizner knocked his sixth homer of the season on a fly to left field, scoring Paul DeJong. Knizner's home run traveled 371 feet at 95 mph.
Now let's discuss some outstanding performances from the Cardinals during this series win.