3 St. Louis Cardinals prospects turning heads in Spring Training
Masyn Winn
Winn, 21, is another one that has seemingly been doing everything right. An argument could be made for him being the most impressive prospect in camp so far this season.
After being drafted in the second round in the 2020 MLB Draft, Winn has been a fast riser through the farm system, making it all the way up to Double-A as a 20-year-old last season. He possesses an intriguing blend of gap power, home run power, blazing speed on the bases, strong defensive chops at one of the hardest positions on the diamond, and great bat-to-ball skills that will translate nicely to a high batting average everywhere he goes.
Last year, he played in 119 games split between High-A and Double-A, hitting 36 doubles, eight triples, and 12 home runs while driving in 63, stealing 43 bases, and posting a .283 batting average.
While he is still very young and not yet on the 40-man roster, Winn has a path to the big leagues that's clear as day. With Paul DeJong struggling with consistency and Tommy Edman being one of the more versatile players in the league who can play anywhere, shortstop seems to be wide open for Winn in the near future. The question is a matter of when not if.
In 2023 Spring Training, he played in 15 games, going 14-for-45 (.311 average) with two doubles, a triple, and two home runs. He has driven in nine along the way while stealing three bases and playing 21 innings at second and 75 innings at shortstop of error-free ball.
Compared to his teammates, Winn's .311 average is sixth amongst position players with 20+ at-bats and his three steals are the most in camp.