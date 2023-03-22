3 St. Louis Cardinals prospects turning heads in Spring Training
Jordan Walker
To the surprise of virtually nobody, Walker has been turning heads (and then some!) so far in Spring Training.
The 20-year-old is the top prospect for the Cardinals and has reached all the way up to the No. 4 spot in the top-100 rankings list posted by MLB.com.
Walker is an absolute beast at the plate, standing 6-foot-5 and using every single bit of that frame to his advantage. Last season in 119 games for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals, he hit 31 doubles and 19 home runs, drove in 68 runs, stole 22 bases, and finished the year with a .306 average and 128 wRC+.
Someone of Walker's age usually doesn't get much consideration for a spot on the Opening Day roster, especially not for a team firmly in its contention window like the Cardinals. However, Walker is doing everything right and seems to be heading for a spot on the big league roster.
As a matter of fact, FanGraphs' Roster Resource currently has him penciled into the everyday role as the club's designated hitter.
Any questions about Walker's ability to hit big league-caliber pitching have been thrown out the window in Spring Training. He has made 16 appearances and is 18-for-53 (.340 average) with five doubles, three home runs, nine runs batted in, and two stolen bases. Consider our heads turned.