3 St. Louis Cardinals position battles to keep an eye on
Left-handed reliever
The Cardinals possess plenty of options for southpaws competing for bullpen spots. Zack Thompson had a productive rookie season and could earn a spot, as could Genesis Cabrera, who had a down season last year and was hampered by a leg injury. Packy Naughton flashed strong control and is another option.
Prediction: Thompson and Cabrera earn spots in the bullpen to start the season. Thompson is a former first-round draft pick, and a career in the bullpen could be considered a disappointment. It's possible the Cardinals send him to Memphis if they want him to become a starter, but a relief role seems more feasible. Cabrera's 2021 season should give him some grace and a longer leash in the bullpen. Naughton will likely be the first one from Memphis called upon if there's an injury or ineffectiveness.
These are probably going to be the three most interesting positions members of the Cardinals will compete for. Even with several players in the World Baseball Classic, Spring Training should be a good way to see how it all shakes out.