3 right-handed hitters in the minors who could help the Cardinals
1B/DH Luken Baker
For years, Luken Baker has done nothing but hit in Triple-A Memphis for the Redbirds. He had a 180 wRC+ last year, and he has a 121 wRC+ this year. He hit 33 home runs in 2023, and he's already hit 30 this year. He walks at an above-average clip while striking out at a bit of a below-average rate, and his slugging percentage was .720 last year. It sits at .546 this year. For the last two years, Baker has been Memphis's best hitter.
Yet he hasn't gotten a substantial run at the major league level despite already being 27 years old. The primary detractor from Baker's playtime in St. Louis has been Paul Goldschmidt, the veteran first baseman who has a chance at becoming a Hall of Famer. If Goldy weren't manning first base, Luken Baker would have already gotten his fair share of plate appearances there.
This year, in 111 at-bats against left-handed pitchers, Baker is slashing .279/.404/.694 for an OPS of 1.098! 12 of his 30 home runs have come against lefties despite him seeing a left-handed pitcher only 32% of the time. Should Baker be promoted, he would immediately make an impact against southpaws at the major league level.
The issue would be roster construction following Luken Baker's promotion. Goldschmidt has shown some life recently, and it's highly unlikely he's benched, especially against left-handed pitchers, a group he prefers hitting against. If Goldy stays, that gives the team three options at first base: Goldschmidt, Alec Burleson, and now Luken Baker. While Burly can play the corner outfield, having two other guys who can play first base and only DH limits roster flexibility.
Baker could be used solely off the bench, but then he isn't getting the necessary reps to stay fresh. Promoting Luken Baker would help the team against left-handed pitchers, but there isn't much space on the roster for a player who is as one-dimensional defensively as he is.