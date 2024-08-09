3 right-handed hitters in the minors who could help the Cardinals
OF Jordan Walker
John Mozeliak seems perfectly fine leaving Jordan Walker in Memphis until he meets all of the marks of the front office. After Michael Siani went down, Walker became a likely candidate to be promoted. Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Pham could cover center field in the interim, and promoting Walker would surely give the team an offensive boost.
Instead, defensive whiz Victor Scott II was called up. Walker still remains a prime candidate to return to St. Louis this year, especially if the team wants to solve their issues against left-handed pitchers. Walker actually hit better against right-handed pitchers in 2023, but his .683 OPS against left-handed pitchers surpasses the team's current OPS against southpaws. He holds a .666 OPS against left-handed pitchers in Memphis this year.
Should Walker be promoted, a reciprocal move would have to be made; someone would have to be demoted. Victor Scott II seems like he's staying barring a massive offensive collapse by the rookie. It's possible the team demotes Nolan Gorman. If that's the case, Brendan Donovan can move to second base permanently to open up an outfield spot for Walker.
Promoting Jordan Walker would be due to his recent surge. He's had an excellent August, and bringing him back to the majors could give him even more confidence. While there are still clear hurdles Walker needs to clear before being promoted again, he would still help the offense hit against left-handed pitchers. His promotion would create a bit of a logjam in the outfield, but demotions can be made to clear up space for the 22-year-old.