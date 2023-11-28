3 relievers the Cardinals can target after Sonny Gray signing
The Cardinals have acquired their ace in right-hander Sonny Gray. While the rotation could still be a point of emphasis, the Cardinals also have to address their bullpen.
By Curt Bishop
3. Josh Hader
Josh Hader is probably the least likely pitcher on this list that the Cardinals will target. But as I mentioned, there is plenty of financial flexibility thanks to the team spending a reasonable amount on Gray.
Who's to say that the Cardinals won't go big and add Hader?
For several years, the Cardinals have also lacked a bona-fide closer. It's been since the days of Trevor Rosenthal that the Cardinals had such a piece.
Hader throws hard from the left side and is undoubtedly one of the best relievers in all of baseball.
His familiarity with the NL Central from his days in Milwaukee would also help matters.
The veteran left-hander has been an All-Star five times and also won three National League Reliever of the Year Awards. The Brewers traded him to the Padres at the deadline in 2022, and he helped guide the Padres to the NLCS in October.
Someone with proven big-game experience at the back end of the bullpen would give St. Louis a better chance to compete for their first World Series title since 2011. Adding another rotation arm would help, and it's something the Cardinals should do. But if they don't, they can make up for it with a big bullpen addition like Hader.