3 relievers the Cardinals can target after Sonny Gray signing
The Cardinals have acquired their ace in right-hander Sonny Gray. While the rotation could still be a point of emphasis, the Cardinals also have to address their bullpen.
By Curt Bishop
2. Jordan Hicks
Another name that could be of interest to the Cardinals is Jordan Hicks. He had taken over as the team's closer when Helsley went down in June.
The 27-year-old flamethrower was traded to the Blue Jays on July 30 with the Cardinals already out of contention. In Toronto, he posted a 2.63 ERA over 25 appearances and notched four saves.
Now a free agent, Hicks can't be ruled out as the Cardinals seek upgrades in their bullpen, which was yet another weak point in 2023.
Cardinals fans know what Hicks brings to the table. When he's healthy, he possesses an electric fastball and can blow hitters away by reaching triple digits with that fastball.
If signed, Hicks could once again assume the closer's role for St. Louis. It'll likely take a multi-year deal, but the Cardinals have the financial flexibility to do that after getting Gray at a reasonable price.
One concern the Cardinals may have with Hicks is his health. Prior to this year, he had spent considerable time on the injured list dating back to 2019. However, he proved this year that if healthy, he can be a viable weapon out of the bullpen, especially at the back end.
Hicks is somebody that the Cardinals are obviously familiar with and know what they can get out of him if he does indeed rejoin the team in free agency this offseason.
Time will tell if the Cardinals show interest.