3 reasons why moving Willson Contreras to DH hurts the Cardinals in the future
2. Andrew Knizner's bat
The Cardinals have seen this story time and time again with Andrew Knizner, while Knizner is fantastic behind the dish defensively and is one of the top framers when catching the ball statistically according to Baseball Savant he just provides a huge weak spot in the lineup for the Cardinals.
Knizner has struggled offensively his entire career only batting .203 in the majors with an OBS of just .537 he doesn't provide the offense that the Cardinals need at the bottom half of the order. It's safe to say that the Cardinals are tying their hands with the lineup in forcing Knizner into the lineup taking away quality at-bats from other players that clearly have shown they are capable of swinging the stick.