3 reasons why Jordan Walker remains essential to the Cardinals' future
By Josh Jacobs
Other fan bases have speculated the Cardinals' could trade away Jordan Walker, but there are many reasons that will not be happening
It's really easy for fanbases to move on to the next hot commodity and quickly lose their patience with other young talents. St. Louis Cardinals fans are no exception to this.
Think about how Nolan Gorman has been thought of over the last calendar year. This time last year, Gorman was making his MLB debut, fresh off of hitting a ton of home runs in Triple-A and being heralded by many fans as the next young player to take the league by storm. By that offseason, he had been thrown in so many trade proposals and seemed like the odd man out in the opinion of many. Now, Gorman looks like an elite slugger in just his second MLB season.
Jordan Walker made his Major League debut on Opening Day for the Cardinals and had a pretty solid start to his big league career. In the 20 games he appeared in, he slashed .274/.321/.397 with 2 HR and 11 RBI. He was the first player born in 2002 or later to debut in the Majors, and although he had some holes, especially defensively, he showed he belonged.
St. Louis decided to send Walker down to Memphis to work on his swing, hoping to unlock more of the power potential that he just hasn't fully tapped into yet. While I would say most fans have not given up on Walker by any means, some have already lowered their expectations for him a bit, and fans of other teams now think he's a guy their clubs can target.
Here are three reasons why Jordan Walker remains an essential part of the Cardinals' future, and I don't see any way they trade him this season.